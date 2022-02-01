First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 428.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of GWRE opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

