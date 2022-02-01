First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,739 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cohu worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,635,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 77,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

