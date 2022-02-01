First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,827 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 421,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $221.29 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -127.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

