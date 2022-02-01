First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,247,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,356,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FICS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.