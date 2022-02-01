First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $69.57. 1,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $72.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

