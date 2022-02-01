Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up about 2.4% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 164.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 666.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 479,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 416,635 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTNX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,137. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.