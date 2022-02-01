Fiserv (FISV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv stock opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

