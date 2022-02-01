Fisker (NYSE:FSR) versus Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Critical Contrast

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.3% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -20.82% -16.51% Federal Signal 8.88% 15.10% 8.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fisker and Federal Signal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Federal Signal 0 1 3 1 3.00

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 110.27%. Federal Signal has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.70%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($1.21) -9.76 Federal Signal $1.13 billion 2.11 $96.20 million $1.73 22.56

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Fisker on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

