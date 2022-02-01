Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Five Star Bancorp worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

