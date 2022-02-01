FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,500 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the December 31st total of 292,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 330.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in FLEX LNG by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 724.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 60,020 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Shares of FLEX LNG stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,865. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.96%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.