FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FMC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,176,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

