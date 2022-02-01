Formula Growth Ltd. Buys New Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,000. Shutterstock makes up approximately 1.2% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $95.69. 1,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.