Formula Growth Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises approximately 1.9% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Zendesk worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Zendesk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,236 shares of company stock worth $15,032,613. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Shares of ZEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.43. 14,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.28.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

