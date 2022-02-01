Formula Growth Ltd. Invests $5.79 Million in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 195,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.20% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

