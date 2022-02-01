Formula Growth Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 260,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEN. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tenneco by 218.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter worth $143,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE TEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. 3,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $856.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

