Formula Growth Ltd. Raises Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Vonage comprises 3.7% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $26,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of Vonage stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 16,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.