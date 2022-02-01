Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,006,000. Acuity Brands makes up about 3.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Acuity Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AYI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

NYSE:AYI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.11. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.19 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.66 and a 200 day moving average of $194.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

