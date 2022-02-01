Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $619,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 197.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,461. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.07 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average of $170.14.

