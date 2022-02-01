Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 54,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

JPUS stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,252. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01.

