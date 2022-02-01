Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. 286,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,450,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

