Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

