Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.73.

FTNT opened at $297.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $145.53 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $5,490,561 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

