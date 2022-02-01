Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report $333.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.80 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $262.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fox Factory.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 114.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,850,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter.
Fox Factory stock traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.07. 387,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.72. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $117.59 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
