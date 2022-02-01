Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report $333.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.80 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $262.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 114.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,850,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.07. 387,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.72. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $117.59 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

