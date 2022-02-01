Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Down 25.5% in January

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.49. 390,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.15.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

