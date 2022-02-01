Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.41) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.43) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

FRAS stock opened at GBX 740.50 ($9.96) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 742.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 679.20. Frasers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 436.80 ($5.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 827 ($11.12).

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

