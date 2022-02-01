Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €70.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.29 ($75.61).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €60.06 ($67.48) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($79.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

