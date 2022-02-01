FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of FS Bancorp worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $270.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

