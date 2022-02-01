Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ FFHL opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

