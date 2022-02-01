FY2021 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Boosted by Barrington Research

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

IMAX stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $215,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 16.7% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

