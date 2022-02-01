FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Lifted by William Blair

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nautilus in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.76). William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NLS opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

