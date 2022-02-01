FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1,000.00 million.
Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$12.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.79. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$12.60 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
