GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.56. 9,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

