GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,630. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $3.17 dividend. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 53.71%. This is a boost from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Bancroft Fund Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

