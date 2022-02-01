GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.14% of State Auto Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,718,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $56,047,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,975,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $17,751,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $11,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $431,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $3,367,260.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,171 shares of company stock worth $12,255,566. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $51.59. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.34.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.