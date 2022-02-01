GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $7.28 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,000. Five9 accounts for approximately 0.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Five9 by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five9 by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,797,000 after purchasing an additional 70,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

FIVN traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

