Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,752 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $534.30 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

