Gabelli Funds LLC Has $24.35 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after buying an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $220,495,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

CRWD stock opened at $183.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of -192.17 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

