Gabelli Funds LLC Has $28.31 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

TMUS opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

