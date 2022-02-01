Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.62% of Donaldson worth $44,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Donaldson stock opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.