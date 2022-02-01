Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Galecto stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73. Galecto has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $16.41.
Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Galecto
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
