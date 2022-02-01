Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.68% of Curtiss-Wright worth $33,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $3,852,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

