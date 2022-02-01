Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,943 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.80% of Resideo Technologies worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 293,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.