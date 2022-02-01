Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 25,932 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,932 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $21,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMX shares. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

