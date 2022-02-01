Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,921 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.36% of Donaldson worth $25,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Donaldson by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

