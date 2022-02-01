Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,674 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.17% of Greif worth $36,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Greif by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,512,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Greif by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEF. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

