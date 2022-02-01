Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Up 8.2%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares were up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 26,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,443,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Gannett alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $777.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.67 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 2.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gannett by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Gannett by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Gannett by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gannett by 774.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.