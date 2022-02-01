General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:GAM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.91. 20,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,876. General American Investors has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $46.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in General American Investors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

