General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.67.

GM traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,059,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,523,373. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Motors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of General Motors worth $779,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

