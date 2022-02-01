Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 27,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,087. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Genesis Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

