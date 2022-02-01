Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.67. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.66 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

